Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Rapper Pop Smoke Murdered In Home Invasion

Pop Smoke, a 20-year-old up and coming rapper, was reportedly shot and killed Wednesday morning in what appears to be a home invasion robbery TMZ reported.

According to the outlet, Pop Smoke was at a home in the Hollywood Hills at around 4:30 AM when 2 men wearing hoodies and masks broke in. TMZ reported that the 2 men fired multiple shots, striking and critically wounding the rapper. The men were reportedly then seen fleeing on foot.

Pop Smoke was pronounced dead at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in West Hollywood.

According to reports the suspects have not been caught or identified.  It’s unclear if Pop Smoke knew the shooters. One man was placed in handcuffs but officers determined he was not involved and he was released.

Pop Smoke released an album in July of 2019 and one of the songs, “Welcome to the Party,” blew up! Some people even called it the song of the summer. Nicki Minaj did a remix of the song a few months later. He also did a song, “Gatti,” with Travis Scott.

