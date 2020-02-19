CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’ To Better Understand Racism

This may be the wildest Black History Month headline ever.

According to authorities in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Robert Noye, a black man, kidnapped a white woman over the weekend and forced her to watch “Roots,” Alex Haley‘s 1977 miniseries regarding the history of slavery in America and threatened to kill her and chop off her body if she tried to move.

Noye forced the woman to watch the entire nine-hour series so she could “better understand her racism,” according to a criminal complaint.

The 52-year-old Noye was arrested Monday and charged with false imprisonment and simple assault. He told the woman to stay in her seat and watch the entire series or he would kill her and “spread her body parts across Interstate 380 on the way to Chicago,” per cops.

Roots, an eight-episode, series won numerous Golden Globes and is considered a landmark in televised storytelling and more, chronicling Alex Haley’s family history from the enslavement of his ancestors to the modern liberation of his ancestors’ descendants.

IMAGE CREDIT: KCRG

 

Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’ To Better Understand Racism  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Esther Scott, ‘Birth Of A Nation’, ‘Boyz N…
 2 hours ago
02.19.20
Man Kidnaps Woman, Forces Her To Watch ‘Roots’…
 4 hours ago
02.19.20
Ja’net Dubois, Willona From ‘Good Times’ Dead At…
 21 hours ago
02.18.20
15 items
15 Times Good Husband & Father Boris Kodjoe…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Eva’s Corner: How Cow Milk & Other Regular…
 1 day ago
02.19.20
Meet The Real Star Behind Tik Tok’s Biggest…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Some McDougald Residents May Not Return Home Today
 1 day ago
02.18.20
Wakanda 4Eva: 5 Facts About ‘Black Panther’ You…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
35 items
A Lakeith Stanfield Appreciation Post
 1 day ago
02.18.20
NeNe Still Refuses To Own Why Her Friendship…
 1 day ago
02.18.20
15 items
Ayesha & Stephan Curry’s Sexy Baecation Pic Proves…
 2 days ago
02.17.20
Jennifer Hudson Pays Tribute To Kobe and Gigi…
 2 days ago
02.18.20
11 Petty Breakup Songs To Help You Get…
 5 days ago
02.14.20
Jennifer Hudson Will Perform A Kobe Bryant Tribute…
 5 days ago
02.14.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close