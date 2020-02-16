CLOSE
Is that Harriet Tubman on a bank debit card, throwing a Wakanda salute?

The Retweet Harriet Tubman

OneUnited Bank, one of the largest black-owned banks in the US, released a new Visa debit card to celebrate Black History Month.

The card shows Harriet Tubman with her arms crossed, a lot of people on social media thought she was throwing up the famous “Wakanda Forever” salute from the film “Black Panther,” and social media was not having it. Some assumed the company had not given consideration to hiring black people to help brainstorm the debit card concept. The bank, however, says Tubman isn’t saluting Wakanda. Actually, she is using American Sign Language sign for “love.”

The bank responded with the following statement on twitter.

debit card , Hariet Tubman

