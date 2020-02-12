CLOSE
Free Seminar: U.S. Census Jobs Available

The Durham Business & Professional Chain is hosting a FREE seminar, Thursday, February 27,2020 for people interested in becoming census takers. US Census jobs are still available for the 2020 census.

You can register and get assistance with the application process at this seminar. Get information on the hiring process, and census taker jobs from the census bureau staff will also be available to assist you. This is a FREE event open to the public.

The seminar will take place at Phoenix Event Center, Phoenix Crossing Shopping Center, 810 Fayetteville Street, Suite 101, Durham NC from 6:00 pm — 8:00 pm.

