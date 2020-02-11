CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Science in The Summer Registration Open For Rising 2nd-8th Graders

Pensive black girl in library posing with books

Source: Drazen Lovric / Getty

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is partnering with GSK and the UNC Morehead Planetarium & Science Center to offer “Science in the Summer” in July for rising 2nd through 8th graders.

The free program will be offered at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., according to the following schedule:

  • Level 1 – 2nd and 3rd graders; Monday-Friday, July 13-17; 9 a.m.-noon
  • Level 2 – 4th and 5th graders; Monday-Friday, July 13-17; 1-4 pm
  • Level 3 – 6th-8th graders; Monday-Wednesday, July 20-22; 9 a.m.-noon

There is no cost to participate, but due to limited seats in each session, registration is required. The online application is available on the Town’s website at http://bit.ly/WFScienceinSummer. Completed applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, and may be emailed to Recreation Specialist Garrett Bryant at gbryant@wakeforestnc.gov or delivered/mailed to the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest, NC 27587.

GSK Science in the Summer™ program in North Carolina is a fun and free science education initiative that helps elementary and middle school children “grow into science.” Through classes held at public libraries and community-based centers in 10 North Carolina counties and taught by certified teachers, this program gets kids excited about studying science with hands-on experiments.

The theme for the 2020 Science in the Summer series is “Chemistry is Everywhere.” Participating students will spend time exploring chemistry through hands-on activities and experiments. From discovering polymers with color-changing slime to investigating how zombie worms use chemicals to survive, students will explore the everyday world of chemistry. Through hands-on activities using common materials, they’ll learn that almost everything they do is connected to science!

For more information, contact Recreation Specialist Garrett Bryant at 919-554-6189 or gbryant@wakeforestnc.gov.

 

US-ENTERTAINMENT-FILM-INDEPENDENT-SPIRIT-AWARDS

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here's Who Served Up All The Style At The 2020 Spirit Awards

32 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here's Who Served Up All The Style At The 2020 Spirit Awards

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here’s Who Served Up All The Style At The 2020 Spirit Awards

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: Here's Who Served Up All The Style At The 2020 Spirit Awards

[caption id="attachment_3072514" align="alignleft" width="924"] Source: JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / Getty[/caption] On the eve of the Oscars, the industry comes together and gathers on the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. To celebrate independent film at the Independent Spirit Awards. The event, held in a massive white tent near the shore, is a more laid-back awards ceremony than most, with stars getting the opportunity to kick back, mingle with others in the industry, and honor the accomplishments of this year’s nominees (there’s even a cocktail reception before the show – and plenty of pop-ups for attendees to indulge in). That, and this is the ceremony to spot the up-and-coming talent whose names need to be part of your vocabulary. From Zazie Beetz, Yvette Nicole Brown and Mindy Kaling giving us flower power prints to "Clemency" Director & Screenwriter Chinonye Chukwu giving us fresh-faced realness to Hollywood It Boy Kelvin Harrison Jr. giving baby blue boldness, here are some of the best red carpet looks:  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

science , summer , Wake Forest

Videos
Latest
Jackson State University President Resigns After Being Arrested…
 6 hours ago
02.11.20
Are You Watching All Of The ‘Power’ Spinoffs?
 6 hours ago
02.11.20
The Rock’s Daughter Simone Signs With The WWE
 6 hours ago
02.11.20
Black Men Are Sharing Their Skincare Routines On…
 6 hours ago
02.11.20
Nipsey Hussle Documentary Directed By Ava DuVernay Headed…
 6 hours ago
02.11.20
All The Ways Janelle Monáe Subtly Dragged The…
 7 hours ago
02.11.20
10 items
Animated Short ‘Hair Love’ Wins Oscar, Director Matthew…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
First African American Female Police Commissioner
 1 day ago
02.11.20
30 items
The Bold, The Black & The Beautiful Take…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Uzo Aduba! 10 Times She Gave…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
This QUIZ Will Tell You How Black You…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Pastor Want to Sue NFL Over Halftime Show!
 1 day ago
02.10.20
Lower Merion School District Donates Kobe Bryant Memorial…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
3 items
Barack And Michelle Obama Won An Oscar For…
 1 day ago
02.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close