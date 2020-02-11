Science in The Summer Registration Open For Rising 2nd-8th Graders

The Wake Forest Parks, Recreation & Cultural Resources Department is partnering with GSK and the UNC Morehead Planetarium & Science Center to offer “Science in the Summer” in July for rising 2nd through 8th graders.
The free program will be offered at the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., according to the following schedule:
- Level 1 – 2nd and 3rd graders; Monday-Friday, July 13-17; 9 a.m.-noon
- Level 2 – 4th and 5th graders; Monday-Friday, July 13-17; 1-4 pm
- Level 3 – 6th-8th graders; Monday-Wednesday, July 20-22; 9 a.m.-noon
There is no cost to participate, but due to limited seats in each session, registration is required. The online application is available on the Town’s website at http://bit.ly/WFScienceinSummer. Completed applications will be accepted until 5 p.m. Thursday, April 30, and may be emailed to Recreation Specialist Garrett Bryant at gbryant@wakeforestnc.gov or delivered/mailed to the Alston-Massenburg Center, 416 N. Taylor St., Wake Forest, NC 27587.
GSK Science in the Summer™ program in North Carolina is a fun and free science education initiative that helps elementary and middle school children “grow into science.” Through classes held at public libraries and community-based centers in 10 North Carolina counties and taught by certified teachers, this program gets kids excited about studying science with hands-on experiments.
The theme for the 2020 Science in the Summer series is “Chemistry is Everywhere.” Participating students will spend time exploring chemistry through hands-on activities and experiments. From discovering polymers with color-changing slime to investigating how zombie worms use chemicals to survive, students will explore the everyday world of chemistry. Through hands-on activities using common materials, they’ll learn that almost everything they do is connected to science!
For more information, contact Recreation Specialist Garrett Bryant at 919-554-6189 or gbryant@wakeforestnc.gov.
