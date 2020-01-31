Voices: Syleena Johnson Talks “Woman,” True Submission & More [Video]

On Friday, January 31st, Singer/TV Host Syleena Johnson will debut her latest album “Woman” and from what we have heard, it’s amazing. But how did Johnson, who is the co-host of the TV One Talk Show “Sister Circle,” and recently lost 50 pounds and participated in a fitness competition, have enough time to create a new album?

In the latest episode of “Voices,” Johnson speaks on the balancing act and how her new endeavors helped her create the new project. Johnson also broke down one of the songs on the album “Believer,” and how submission between a man and a woman isn’t what people make it out to be.

Listen To Freelance Lover Below

Check out the interview on YouTube below!

