Local High School Closes Due to Illness

Research Triangle High School in Durham is closed for the rest of the week due to an unknown illness. Nearly 500 students at the Charter School, announced this information on their calendar on-line.

In an Instagram ost, school officials suggested students to sanitize everything and “says get Better, we will see you next week”. The post also urges students to stay home if they feel ill on Monday. According to state officials, the flu is widespread in North Carolina. To date, 41 deaths have been linked to the flu.

However, no information has been released on what specific illness had led to the closing of the school.

