CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
HomeRadio One Exclusive

Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy Way’

2019 Salute Her Awards

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Grammy-nominated recording artist Deborah Cox is back with a new video for her single Easy Way.

The song–written by songwriter and producer Rico Love–shares the ups and downs of being in love. The song was released in November and is the first single off her highly anticipated seventh studio album.

Want to be the first to know about our contests, breaking news, new music & more? Join the WTLC text club by texting TeamWTLC TO 71007

According to Singersroom, Cox stated, ” I find that people fantasize about love but don’t understand that if you want something to work, you have to fight for it, and you have to fight for it daily. I believe that’s why ‘Easy Way’ resonates with so many people.”

Check out the video:

See Also: 

The Apollo Theater Crowd Can Be Tough: Here’s What Deborah Cox’s First Time With Them Was Like

Deborah Cox Releases Video For New Single ‘Easy Way’  was originally published on wtlcfm.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Baby Boy Joy! Tamron Hall & Son Moses…
 21 hours ago
02.07.20
Play Like A Girl: 7 Women Who Changed…
 21 hours ago
02.07.20
20 items
Listen, Travis Kelce Can Wrap Us Up In…
 22 hours ago
02.06.20
Throwback Thursday: Remember Erykah Badu’s #ForTheD*ck Freestyle?
 23 hours ago
02.07.20
Behind The Scenes: Viola Davis Will Play Michelle…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
BHM: Did You Know These Beloved Things Were…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Actor Kirk Douglas Dead At 103
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Hot Spot: Future’s Son Faces Up To 20…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Report: New Footage Shows Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis Hitting…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Get It, Sis! Keke Palmer Named Official Spokesperson…
 1 day ago
02.06.20
Colin Kaepernick Knows His Rights And Wants Everyone…
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Johnny Mathis Concert NC Symphony
Johnny Mathis Register To Win
 2 days ago
02.06.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
Lady Parts! Erykah Badu Set To Release A…
 2 days ago
02.05.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close