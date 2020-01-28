CLOSE
DPAC Presents A Musical Theatre Program For Theatre Loving Kids

'The Color Purple' Broadway opening night - Arrivals And Curtain Call

Source: Jenny Anderson / Getty

DPAC is proud to announce that Next Stop BROADWAY®, a week-long performing arts program consisting of classes, workshops, and rehearsals focused on classic Broadway shows, will return this summer, following a successful, sold-out inaugural engagement in 2019.

A staff of esteemed Broadway professionals, headed by Broadway veteran Tony Parise, will teach participants ages 10 – 17 songs and choreography from two hit shows from the “Golden Age of Broadway” and cast members will create their own presentations based on shows in the upcoming DPAC season and other hit musicals.

 In addition to dance and vocal training, Next Stop BROADWAY® will include a mid-week “edu-tainment” segment, highlighted with film clips of Broadway shows.  The week will culminate with an “Opening Night” performance for family and friends on Friday afternoon.  Students will have the opportunity to perform on DPAC’s main stage in the same theater that has hosted acclaimed Broadway shows, such as HamiltonWicked, and Disney’s Aladdin.

The musical theater program will be directed by Broadway actor, director, and choreographer, Tony Parise.  Mr. Parise has a vast repertoire of performance credits from hit Broadway shows, including 42nd StreetA Chorus Line, and City of Angels.  In addition, Mr. Parise has led similar musical theater education programs at performing arts centers in Boston, Providence, and Philadelphia.

“The inaugural year of Next Stop BROADWAY® exceeded my expectations,” said Tony Parise, Program Director for Next Stop BROADWAY®.  “The cast members were fantastic and took to the program as if they had been attending for years.  I cannot wait to return to work with them again and welcome a new cast that will be joining for the first time.”

Next Stop BROADWAY® will take place from July 27 – 31, 2020.  Paid registrations go on sale February 13, 2020, and are limited to 80 participants, ages 10-17, and will be accepted on a first-come, first-serve basis.  Act quickly to reserve space, as this program sold out last year within hours.

With a grant from DPAC of over $10,000, twenty youth from low income households will receive fully paid scholarships to attend the program at no charge.  Scholarship applications can be found at www.DPACnc.com/NextStopBroadway and must be submitted by March 31, 2020. No theater experience is needed.

For more information and to apply:

  • Online at www.DPACnc.com/NextStopBroadway
  • E-mail Megan Rindoks, Community Engagement Manager at DPAC, with questions at mrindoks@DPACnc.com
