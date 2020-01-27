CLOSE
Our Forever First Lady Won A Grammy Last Night!

Michelle Obama

Source: Rich Fury / Forum Photos

Congratulations to Michelle Obama! She’s officially a Grammy winner! She won a Grammy last night for  Best Spoken Word Album for the audio book of her 2019 memoir “Becoming.”

 

 

