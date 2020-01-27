CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Kobe’s Helicopter Was Flying In Foggy Conditions…Other Helicopters Were Grounded

Kobe Bryant

Source: Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune / Walter Iooss Jr./The Players’ Tribune

We are still learning more about the helicopter crash that took the lives of nine individuals in California including Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna.

According to reports, the conditions were foggy and considered dangerous. Local police agencies had grounded their helicopters in that area.

 

 

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Inside

Werk! 15 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

15 photos Launch gallery

Werk! 15 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

Continue reading Werk! 15 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

Werk! 15 Times Christian Siriano Made Black Women Look Like The Goddesses They Are

[caption id="attachment_3071158" align="alignleft" width="939"] Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty[/caption] It's no secret that when it comes to fashion, designer Christian Siriano understands the importance of diversity. Not just on his Fashion week runways in New York or Paris, but the celebritities he dresses for all the high-profile red carpets! But here's what we also know: It isn't always easy for Black women in Hollywood to find designers that make trendy, beautiful and well-made gowns to fit all of their curves. (Translation: Not everyone is a size 4.) But Siriano has it all on lock, making sure that sistas with a range of body types such as Lizzo, Angela Bassett, Janet Mock, and Leslie Jones all look like the chocolate goddesses they were born to be. Take a look:

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

helicopter , Kobe Bryant

Videos
Latest
Michelle Obama
Our Forever First Lady Won A Grammy Last…
 5 hours ago
01.27.20
7 items
NBA Legends & Current Players React To Kobe…
 7 hours ago
01.27.20
Grammys 2020: Full List Of WInners
 8 hours ago
01.27.20
51 items
RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Bold, The Black &…
 8 hours ago
01.27.20
4 items
TMZ Reports Kobe Bryant Has Died In Helicopter…
 1 day ago
01.27.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Bad Boys For Life’ Directors…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Sister And Mom Of R. Kelly’s Girlfriend Show…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
Cathy Hughes Stuns On The Cover Of Monarch…
 3 days ago
01.24.20
20 items
The Cooking || The Face: Black Women Comparing…
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Deaf Man Sues Pornhub Over Lack Of Closed…
 4 days ago
01.23.20
Comic-Con International 2017 - Netflix Films: 'Bright' And 'Death Note' Panel
Will Smith Went Undercover As A Lyft Driver
 5 days ago
01.22.20
unsung cruise 2020 dl
Join Rickey Smiley & Russ Parr On The…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
Tyler Perry Continues To Tell His Mother’s Story…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
13 items
Fans Urge NBA To Help Delonte West As…
 5 days ago
01.22.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close