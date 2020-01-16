CLOSE
It’s Debbie Allen’s 70th Birthday And You HAVE To See Her 1989 Video With Phylicia Rashad

Black Girls Rock! 2016 - Show

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

It’s the amazing and talented Debbie Allen’s birthday! So, we decided to go down memory lane with some of her past performances. Check out this video with her sister Phylicia Rashad from “The Debbie Allen Special” back in 1989.

 

 

Aaliyah arriving at the 2001 MTV Movie Awards in LA 6/2/01

[caption id="attachment_3069519" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Jeff Kravitz / Getty[/caption] Today Aaliyah Dana Houghton would’ve turned 41 years old. It is hard to believe that 19 years ago the songbird died in an airplane crash the devastated the entire hip hop community. Since her untimely death, celebrities have worked overtime to keep her memory alive. Whether they’re paying homage to her with their fashion choices or referencing her in interviews, it is clear that Aaliyah has made an impact on the hip hop culture.  One thing she was known for was her great sense of style. She made baggy pants, a crop top, sunglasses, and a side-part doobie a staple look in the late 1990's and early 2000's. She also knew how to switch it up and give effortless glamour when it came time to hit the red carpet. Aaliyah was a woman who knew how to do both. On what would've been her 41st birthday, we're honoring the Aaliyah by highlighting 10 times she gave us fun red carpet looks.    

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

