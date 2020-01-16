The Triangle Restaurant Week Is Back!!

The annual Triangle Restaurant Week summer event, is set to run the week of January 20- 26th, 2020. During the event, participating restaurants within Raleigh, Cary,Chapel Hill, Durham and surrounding areas will offer a special, 3-course prix fixe lunch menu ($10 or $15) and/or 3-course prix fixe dinner menu ($20, $25, $30 or $35) each day they are open.

This year we welcomed new eateries including Lantern, Stir and Kō•än.

Though not new to the Triangle, this will be Lantern’s first time participating in Triangle Restaurant Week. “All of us at Lantern are excited for our very first Triangle Restaurant Week. We’re putting together a seasonal menu that will include local treats like wild shrimp, whey-fed pork, grass fed beef and an incredible collection of winter vegetables from our farm partners. Not to mention a Roasted Banana Ice Cream Sundae with caramel and salty NC peanuts. Can’t wait for you to join us!”