Durham Bulls Holding Seasonal Job Fair

The Durham Bulls, in conjunction with Headway Workforce Solutions, will host their annual Job Fair on Saturday, January 25 to fill part-time game day positions for the 2020 season. The fair is open to the public from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. in the PNC Triangle Club at Durham Bulls Athletic Park.
Interviews will be held that day for seasonal, part-time positions available in game entertainment, stadium operations, sports turf, retail, seating bowl hosting, picnic area hosting and ticket operations.
Bull City Hospitality – the team’s Food and Beverage company – will also be conducting interviews that day, aiming to fill a number of concession stand positions including managers, stand attendants, catering staff, cooks, bartenders and more.
Applicants should be energetic, friendly and dependable, and look forward to contributing to the welcoming atmosphere of Durham Bulls Athletic Park. Those interested in a position with the Bulls or Bull City Hospitality can see a listing of jobs and are encouraged to register for the job fair in advance by clicking here.
The Bulls look to start the 2020 season strong at their home opener on Thursday, April 9, 2020. Season memberships and group outings are available now at durhambulls.com or by calling 919.956.BULL.
