Kids Scramble To Escape When Storm Causes NC School Roof To Collapse

Thankfully, children are safe today after storms caused a school roof to collapse. There were 21 kids and one teacher in the gym at Union Intermediate Elementary School on Monday when storms moved through. Meteorologists say a microburst caused the school roof and an outer wall to collapse.

According to AccuWeather, a microburst is “a small column of exceptionally intense and localized sinking air that results in a violent outrush of air at the ground.”

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark