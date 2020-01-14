CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can Relate To

HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic for HBO

Today marks Issa Rae‘s 35th rotation around the sun:

 

And what better way to honor the original awkward Black girl’s birthday than by sharing some awkward moments that we all can relate to. Like that awkward greeting moment when you don’t know if the situation requires a handshake or hug.

Hit the flip for more unpleasant moments that we all have gone through once — or twice, or every day of our awkward lives.

10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can Relate To  was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
REPRESENT: 40 Years Of Nurturing Change With Cathy…
 9 hours ago
01.14.20
Texas Cop Who Was Rehired After Feeding Homeless…
 10 hours ago
01.14.20
10 Painfully Awkward Moments All Of Us Can…
 10 hours ago
01.14.20
‘Congratulations To Those Men’: 8 Women Directors Who…
 10 hours ago
01.14.20
Beauty Supply Store Accused Of Racial Profiling, Locked…
 10 hours ago
01.14.20
R. Kelly’s GF Azriel Clary Reunites With Family…
 11 hours ago
01.14.20
KeKe Wyatt Welcomes 10th Child Ke’Riah Darring
 11 hours ago
01.14.20
Baby boy lying on stomach, overhead view
Family Receives Box Of Dirty Diapers From Amazon
 1 day ago
01.14.20
U.S. Capitol On Lockdown After Reports Of Gun Shots
Wake Forest Class Teaches What To Do In…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
HAIR LOVE
Animated Short Featuring Story About Black Hair Gets…
 1 day ago
01.13.20
Another One: Sen. Cory Booker Drops Out Of…
 1 day ago
01.14.20
4 items
Happy Founder’s Day Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.
 1 day ago
01.13.20
New York Historical Society Unveils Handwritten Copy Of 13th Amendment Signed By Lincoln
The Information You Need To Know About Human…
 3 days ago
01.11.20
Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members…
 4 days ago
01.10.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close