CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

The Information You Need To Know About Human Trafficking

New York Historical Society Unveils Handwritten Copy Of 13th Amendment Signed By Lincoln

Source: Mario Tama / Getty

What is human trafficking? It is defined as a crime that people use others to gain profit from the control and exploitation of them.

A person that does trafficking will induce, recruit, harbor, transport, and obtain a person (child or an adult) by force or coercion for sex trafficking or labor trafficking.

Angelique Stallings and Kiricka Yarbough Smith bring important information you must know to the community in regards to human trafficking. To Report Suspected Human Trafficking Or Reach Out For Help Call 1-888-373-7888 or Text HELP to 233733

Did You Know? 

  • According to the NC DOA 287 cases of human trafficking were reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline in 2018.
  • North Carolina ranks as number 10 in reported cases in the nation.

 

Trending Now

Human Trafficking

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
New York Historical Society Unveils Handwritten Copy Of 13th Amendment Signed By Lincoln
The Information You Need To Know About Human…
 2 hours ago
01.11.20
Nupe, Not Boosie: Famous Kappa Alpha Psi Members…
 1 day ago
01.10.20
Behind The Scenes: ‘Atlanta’ Is Coming Back With…
 1 day ago
01.10.20
GlobalGrind & Bossip Host A VIP Screening For…
 1 day ago
01.10.20
Loni Love Says Successful Black Men Are Unequivocal…
 1 day ago
01.10.20
Jussie Smollett
Judge Wants All Of Jussie Smollett’s Google Activity…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Azriel Clary Confirms That Joycelyn Savage Has Been…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Women's Empowerment 2020 SAVE THE DATE
Women’s Empowerment 2020 Tickets On Sale Now With…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Malia Obama Spent Christmas Coupled Up In London…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Women's Empowerment 2020- Announcement Graphics_RD Raleigh_December 2019
Women’s Empowerment 2020 Vendor Application
 2 days ago
01.09.20
Cabon Monoxide Found In 40% Of McDougald Terrace…
 2 days ago
01.09.20
The US Believes Iran May Have Accidentally Shot…
 3 days ago
01.10.20
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Stepped Down…
 3 days ago
01.08.20
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club
Rob Kardashian Wants To Reduce Blac Chyna’s Custody…
 3 days ago
01.08.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close