Thief Breaks Into Taco Bell, Makes A Meal And Then Takes A Nap

It seems there have been lots of stories about people breaking into restaurants and cooking meals for themselves. It’s happened again, but this time it was in a Georgia Taco Bell. And there’s a twist. The person hung around long enough to take a nap.

The unidentified man broke in through the restaurant’s drive-thru window. He made himself a meal and then took a three hour nap before fleeing with a laptop and a tablet.

 

 

