CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico

Puerto Rico is currently reeling after being hit with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. At least one person is dead and several are injured after the earthquake and several strong aftershocks hit, officials said. The quake hit at 4:24 a.m. local time and was centered off of Puerto Rico’s southern coast.

This is the second powerful earthquake to hit Puerto Rico within two days. A 5.8 magnitude earthquake on Monday resulted in damage. It also destroyed the famous Punta Ventana stone arch, an iconic landmark and “natural wonder.”

Puerto Rico’s Governor Wanda Vázquez Garced is urging residents to remain calm and safe as they receive updates from local emergency departments. She also said she needs first responders to report for duty.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority is reporting widespread outages across the island after its power plants activated an auto protective mechanism following the earthquake, reports CNN.

So far no tsunami is expected following Tuesday’s earthquakes.

Two years ago in September 2017, Puerto Rico was devasted by Hurricane Maria with over $90 billion in estimated damage and nearly 3,000 people killed.

This article was originally posted on Bossip.com

6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Rob Kardashian And Blac Chyna At Sky Beach Club
Rob Kardashian Wants To Reduce Blac Chyna’s Custody…
 9 hours ago
01.08.20
Madea Takes Ideas: 3 Ways A Tyler Perry…
 10 hours ago
01.08.20
Amara La Negra Tried Moving Her Boyfriend In…
 10 hours ago
01.08.20
Laverne Cox Displays Platinum Blonde Bob And It…
 10 hours ago
01.08.20
Imma Head Out: Celebs Are Filing For Dual…
 11 hours ago
01.08.20
6.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Puerto Rico
 11 hours ago
01.08.20
Baller Beef: Shaq Says He & Kobe Bryant…
 11 hours ago
01.08.20
Michael Ealy & Gary Owen Participated In “Wife…
 11 hours ago
01.08.20
Two Iraq Bases That House US Troops Have…
 11 hours ago
01.08.20
10 items
Happy Birthday, Blue Ivy Carter! Here Are 10…
 1 day ago
01.07.20
58 items
We Love Blue Ivy Carter
 1 day ago
01.07.20
Report: Name of Queen Latifah’s Son Revealed
 1 day ago
01.07.20
Washington, D.C Elementary School Apologizes After Asking Black…
 1 day ago
01.07.20
Rotimi Talks About His Surprise Ending On Power…
 1 day ago
01.07.20
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close