Local Churches Provide Support To Families Of Deported Soldiers

Churches like the Manna Church and the Village Baptist Church in Fayetteville are providing support to the families affected by deployment over the latest Middle East conflict.

Just recently 3,500 more troops have been deployed from Fort Bragg to the Middle East.

Manna Church provides members small groups to encourage fellowship with one another, it’s one way military families can stay connected and support each other during deployments.

At the Village Baptist Church, their members provide spouses with babysitting services, home repair, shopping, or any other services that may take the work-load off a loved one.

Read more from source:  ABC11.com

 

Local Churches Provide Support To Families Of Deported Soldiers

