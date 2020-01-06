Here’s How You Can Donate To The Displaced McDougald Terrace Families

As you may have heard, residents of McDougald Terrace in Durham were moved to hotels around the city because of carbon monoxide concerns. Many of the hotels that residents have moved to do not offer kitchen amenities. As a result, donations are being accepted to help residents who currently have to purchase all of their meals.
According to ABC11, McDougald Terrace’s Public Housing Resident Council President Ashley Canady is working with area organizations and restaurants to gather supplies for residents. The items needed include:
- Clothing (children’s & adult)
- Shoes
- Jackets
- Sweaters
- Hats/Scarves
- School Supplies
- Toiletries
- Feminine products
- Baby supplies (diapers, wipes and formula)
- Blankets
- Canned Food
- Cleaning Supplies
Donations are being accepted at 51 Ridgeway Avenue, Apartment B, according to ABC11.
