Here’s How You Can Donate To The Displaced McDougald Terrace Families

As you may have heard, residents of McDougald Terrace in Durham were moved to hotels around the city because of carbon monoxide concerns. Many of the hotels that residents have moved to do not offer kitchen amenities. As a result, donations are being accepted to help residents who currently have to purchase all of their meals.

According to ABC11, McDougald Terrace’s Public Housing Resident Council President Ashley Canady is working with area organizations and restaurants to gather supplies for residents. The items needed include:

Clothing (children’s & adult)

Shoes

Jackets

Sweaters

Hats/Scarves

School Supplies

Toiletries

Feminine products

Baby supplies (diapers, wipes and formula)

Blankets

Canned Food

Cleaning Supplies

Donations are being accepted at 51 Ridgeway Avenue, Apartment B, according to ABC11.

Canned goods, paper products, hygiene kits, diapers pile up as donations for evacuated McDougald residents continue to pour in. Residents were evacuated last week and have been living out of area hotels as DHA continues their carbon monoxide investigation. #abc11 pic.twitter.com/vbPvzYFtdS — Morgan Norwood (@MorganABC11) January 6, 2020

