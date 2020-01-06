CLOSE
You Won’t Need To Show I.D. When Voting This March

After a ruling by a federal court, it’s been announced that North Carolina voters will NOT need to show identification when voting in the primary election in March of 2020. This applies to early voting and one stop voting.

It’s not yet known if voters will be required to provide identification in the November elections.

 

 

