You Won’t Need To Show I.D. When Voting This March

After a ruling by a federal court, it’s been announced that North Carolina voters will NOT need to show identification when voting in the primary election in March of 2020. This applies to early voting and one stop voting.

It’s not yet known if voters will be required to provide identification in the November elections.

Voters will not be required to show photo ID in the March 2020 primary election. NCSBE Executive Director Karen Brinson Bell explains in this video. Please share. #ncpol pic.twitter.com/LILgoqFvdY — NCSBE (@NCSBE) January 6, 2020

It's officially awards season. We're kicking off 2020 with the Golden Globes Awards which aired Sunday evening. Celebrities like Jennifer Lopez, Beyonce, and Kerry Washington were in attendance. Per usual, the fashion was amazing but the hairstyles this time around were worth a discussion. We saw a variety of looks that made me think this year's red carpet styles will be taken to a new level. For the Golden Globes we saw a lot of loose curls, pixie cuts and simple, elegant hairdos. If you're looking for some hairstyle inspiration for 2020, get into the 10 looks that slayed on the 2020 Golden Globes Red Carpet.

