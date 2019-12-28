CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Controversial Radio Host Don Imus Dead At 79

Imus, known for his "Nappy Headed H*es" Comments Back In 2007, Died Friday

Don Imus appears on the Al Sharpton radio show in 2007

Source: Newsday LLC / Getty

Don Imus, the controversial radio personality whose insult humor helped propel a nearly five-decade career and national infamy died on Friday. He was 79.

Imus was admitted to Baylor Scott and White Medical Center in College Station on Christmas Eve. His cause of death has not been determined.

After building a career being loved or hated for his outspoken and loudmouth nature, Imus came under fire in 2007 when he made derogatory, racist remarks about the Rutgers women’s basketball team, calling them “nappy headed h*es”. Black viewers were outraged at the comments and soon after, he was dropped from MSNBC and CBS Radio for his comments.

Two years later, he was picked up by the Fox Business Network who simulcasted his Imus in the Morning Show until 2018.

RELATED: Don Imus: Jesus Might Have Been Gay [VIDEO]

Controversial Radio Host Don Imus Dead At 79  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
John Lewis Announces He Has Stage 4 Pancreatic…
 4 hours ago
12.30.19
Ten TV Shows You Were Totally Watching Ten…
 5 hours ago
12.30.19
Days Before Her Murder, Baltimore Salon Owner Told…
 5 hours ago
12.30.19
Gem Dropper: Our Favorite Denzel Washington Words Of…
 5 hours ago
12.30.19
Halima Aden (And Her Hijab) Are Pretty In…
 5 hours ago
12.30.19
10 items
RHOAS12: Eva Talks A Lot Of Trash For…
 12 hours ago
12.30.19
Controversial Radio Host Don Imus Dead At 79
 3 days ago
12.30.19
Meagan Good Sheds Tears Seeing Cousin Skeeter Puppet…
 4 days ago
12.26.19
DaBaby Speaks About Being Molested At 5-Years-Old [VIDEO]
 4 days ago
12.26.19
Hide Ya Kids, Hide Your Wives: These Are…
 4 days ago
12.26.19
21 items
These Toxic Christmas Memes Have Us Avoiding Texts…
 4 days ago
12.26.19
The Internet Sanctifies Janelle Monáe’s Dyed Armpit With…
 6 days ago
12.24.19
Drake Keeps His Foot On The Gas To…
 6 days ago
12.24.19
Ne-Yo Presents “Another Kind Of Christmas” [Listen]
 6 days ago
12.24.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close