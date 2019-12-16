CLOSE
North Carolina School Surveillance Camera Shows Deputy Slamming Student {VIDEO}

Source: Luis Sinco / Getty

According to ABC 11, a Vance County Deputy was caught on video slamming a student on the ground.

The officer hasn’t been identified, but put on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

The video shows the officer violently slamming a child to the ground several times in the hallway of Vance County Middle School. Please be advised that this video is very disturbing to watch. View at your own discretion.

Vance County Middle School officials released a statement Friday saying:

“Vance County Schools We are aware of the incident that occurred at Vance County Middle School involving a school resource officer. We are deeply concerned by the actions that took place. School and district officials are working closely and in full cooperation with the local authorities to address this matter consistent with school board policy and state laws. The safety of our students has been and continues to be of the utmost importance to our district. Should you have further questions, please direct those to the Vance County Sheriff’s Office.”

