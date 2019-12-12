CLOSE
Raleigh Park Named After NCCU Coach LeVelle Moton

Head NCCU basketball Coach Levelle Moton has made great strides in both NCCU Athletics as well as in his hometown community in Raleigh.

Moton continues to give back to his childhood community and now his local community and city is looking to give to him by renaming the Lane Street Mini Park to LeVelle Moton Park.

Moton, graduated from Enloe Magnet High School and North Carolina Central University, has been the head men’s basketball coach for the Eagles for 10 years.

In that time, he has led the team to four MEAC Tournament championships and three regular season conference championships.

Source:  WRAL.com

Raleigh Park Named After NCCU Coach LeVelle Moton  was originally published on thelightnc.com

