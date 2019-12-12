CLOSE
Behind The Scenes: Mo’Nique Will Tackle Racists And Anger Issues In New Revenge Flick

It should be epic.

BET Hip Hop Awards 2010 - Show

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

Mo’Nique might be cut out of a few jobs because of her controversial statements and moves against Netflix, but she will not be cut out of cinema! The comedian has booked a new lead role in an independent action-adventure called Mother Trucker, and it definitely seems like a role perfect for Mo’Nique.

According to Variety, the flick is set during the Congressional impeachment hearings to remove President Richard Nixon from office prior to his resignation in 1974. Mo’Nique will play a mother, struggling with anger management issues, who is pushed to steal her suddenly deceased husband’s trucking haul to provide for her daughter. On their cross-country voyage, she discovers the truth behind her husband’s death and unleashes her rage upon his racist killers.

If this is anything like Kill Bill but with Mo’Nique, we definitely need that movie stat!

The flick is written by J. Oyer Tomas a former HBO executive producer. He has also directed, written and produced commercial and short-form promotional content for HBO series Game of Thrones, The Sopranos, All The Way, and Bessie. Tomas will direct Mother Trucker as his feature directorial debut.

“I knew this was unique from the jump, because of the countless scripts we’ve read together, the only other time my husband said ‘this is special’ was for a little movie named ‘Precious,’” Mo’Nique said. “Never in my 30 years of being in entertainment have I seen a film with a badass black woman that has the balance of funny, drama, and action while addressing the challenges women of color face everyday, like ‘Mother Trucker.’”

Mo’Nique met Tomas in 2014 on the set of Bessie, which earned Mo’Nique a Primetime Emmy nomination for her portrayal of Ma Rainey.

The last movie Mo’Nique starred in was Almost Christmas and she’s currently working on a comedy special for Showtime to air next year.

Behind The Scenes: Mo’Nique Will Tackle Racists And Anger Issues In New Revenge Flick  was originally published on globalgrind.com

