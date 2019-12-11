CLOSE
Radio One Exclusive
Chris Brown Shares Name And First Photo Of Newborn Son

Chris Brown , Yella Beezy , TY $, Ty Dolla Sign , Joyner Lucas , Tory Lanez , Indigo , IndioGoat

Source: Victoria McGraw @VICTORIASAIDIT / Radio 1 Digital

Chris Brown is giving the world an intimate look at fatherhood. Today (Dec. 11) the VA native released a picture along with the name of his newborn son.

Breezy shared a beautiful black and white photo of himself holding the newborn’s feet with the caption, “AEKO CATORI BROWN” on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram

AEKO CATORI BROWN

A post shared by CHRIS BROWN (@chrisbrownofficial) on

 

Brown welcomed his second child last month with ex-girlfriend Ammika Harris. Harris reposted the image in her Instagram stories adding, “Forever won’t be enough with you.”

Chris Brown Shares Name And First Photo Of Newborn Son  was originally published on ipowerrichmond.com

