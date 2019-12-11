Free Food At Chipotle This Week

You don’t want to miss out on “Chipotle’s Holiday Extravaganza!”

All week, the restaurant chain is giving away free burritos. You have to follow them on Instagram for your chance to win.

The Instagram post about the promotion reads: For the next five days, we’ll be dropping free burrito codes on our feed. Follow 4 a holiday miracle.

OFFER AVAILABLE WHILE SUPPLIES LAST. Redemption codes available up to the stated limit to first participants who send their text. Must be 13 or older. Redemption codes valid only for digital orders from participating Chipotle restaurants in the United States. Menu items subject to availability. Limit 1 redemption code per mobile number. Redemption code expires December 31, 2019. May not be used with other coupons, promotions, or special offers. Void if reproduced, altered, or shared and where prohibited. Will not be replaced if lost or stolen. Not redeemable for cash. Additional restrictions apply, see terms and conditions at: chipotle.com/holidayextravaganza.

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark