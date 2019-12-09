How Do We Feel About Lizzo Having Her Booty Cheeks Out At The Lakers Game?

We love Lizzo. You love Lizzo. EVERYONE loves Lizzo. But this morning, people are divided over Lizzo and it has nothing to do with her music. It’s all about the booty…cheeks to be exact.

See, Lizzo went to the Lakers game last night and her ensemble gave us a full view of her cheeks and thong because the dress was cut out in the back.

Yeah, the Jumbotron camera cut away from Lizzo’s twerking reeeeeal quick.

So, is her outfit choice okay? Some people are saying no because of her size. Some are saying no because it was a public event with children. Some are saying no because who sits on a public seat with their bare booty out?

Others are saying there’s nothing wrong with the outfit and she’s in show business. Others say it’s fine because women like Lizzo shouldn’t be body shamed. Some are saying that it’s 2019 and women can wear whatever they want. Where do you stand?

Lizzo is a beautiful, confident woman and that is ALLLL good, howeverrrrrr when I go to a game, I just hope I’m not sitting where ANYONE had their bare ass cheeks #lizzo pic.twitter.com/juCNZLrCC7 — Rebecca Cardamone (@rebeccacardo) December 9, 2019

Lizzo is beautiful. Fluffy bodies are beautiful. She can show it whenever and wherever she wants. Putting ya nekkid ass cheeks on arena seats is…a choice tho. I’m not bent. I just smell disingenuousness in the air… — Melanie Dione (@themelaniedione) December 9, 2019

Lizzo …. sis….. No ma’am.. It’s starting to look less like empowering plus sized black women and turning into almost a mockery. She should absolutely be able to wear what she wants, but exposing ya bare booty cheeks at a NBA game on the big screen… cmon now … — Mama Mojito (@KingErin_) December 9, 2019

You CANNOT excuse Lizzo’s cheeks hanging out bruh I’m sorry. With KIDS around — Jarrel (@slimrel__) December 9, 2019

