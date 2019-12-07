Don’t Miss Winter Wonderland & “Black Nativity” In Rocky Mount

There are several holiday events taking place in Rocky Mount. Mark your calendars!!

WINTER WONDERLAND

Sunday, December 8, 1:00pm – 5:00pm

The free event will feature music, a sledding hill, arts & crafts activities, carriage rides, and a visit from Santa.

LANGSTON HUGHES’S BLACK NATIVITY: A GOSPEL SONG PLAY

Schedule:

December 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th at 7:30 PM

December 8th and 15th at 2:00 PM

The Christmas story told in dialogue, narrative, pantomime, gospel song and folk spiritual. A unique creation of the poet and playwright Langston Hughes, portraying the inspiring story of the Holy Family. Music arranged by Aaron Robinson. Produced in partnership with Word Tabernacle Church of Rocky Mount.

Directed by Brooke Edwards

Location: The Theatre at the Imperial Centre

$11 General Admission/$9 Senior and Students/$7 Children 12 and under

Tower Lighting

Lighting of the Tower at Rocky Mount Mills, 1151 Falls Road, Rocky Mount, NC, is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019, 5:30-7pm. Head to the Mills and enjoy this celebratory night.

Holiday Artisan and Farmers Market

Saturdays, December 7, 14, and 21, 2019 @ 8am-3pm

The Farmers Market vendors are joined by holiday vendors for four Saturdays in a row, starting November 30. Held at the Nash County Farmer’s Market in the Historic Rocky Mount Mills District, 1006 Peachtree Street, Rocky Mount, NC.

Rocky Mount Senior Center Christmas Gala

Date & Time: Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Location: Nash Community College Event Description: The annual gala will take place at Nash Community College. Price: $25 Contact: 252-972-1152

Kwanzaa Kickoff Celebration Date & Time: Dec. 16, 3-6 p.m. Location: Imperial Centre for the Arts & Sciences Event Description: This new event will celebrate and introduce African American heritage and Kwanzaa principles through interactives, African drum and dance performances and exhibitions featuring Kente cloths and drums. Price: Free Website: imperialcentre.org Contact: 252-972-1266

