Don’t Miss Winter Wonderland & “Black Nativity” In Rocky Mount

There are several holiday events taking place in Rocky Mount. Mark your calendars!!
WINTER WONDERLAND
Sunday, December 8, 1:00pm – 5:00pm
The free event will feature music, a sledding hill, arts & crafts activities, carriage rides, and a visit from Santa.
LANGSTON HUGHES’S BLACK NATIVITY: A GOSPEL SONG PLAY
Schedule:
December 6th, 7th, 13th, 14th at 7:30 PM
December 8th and 15th at 2:00 PM
The Christmas story told in dialogue, narrative, pantomime, gospel song and folk spiritual. A unique creation of the poet and playwright Langston Hughes, portraying the inspiring story of the Holy Family. Music arranged by Aaron Robinson. Produced in partnership with Word Tabernacle Church of Rocky Mount.
Directed by Brooke Edwards
Location: The Theatre at the Imperial Centre
$11 General Admission/$9 Senior and Students/$7 Children 12 and under
Tower Lighting
Lighting of the Tower at Rocky Mount Mills, 1151 Falls Road, Rocky Mount, NC, is scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2019, 5:30-7pm. Head to the Mills and enjoy this celebratory night.
Holiday Artisan and Farmers Market
Saturdays, December 7, 14, and 21, 2019 @ 8am-3pm
The Farmers Market vendors are joined by holiday vendors for four Saturdays in a row, starting November 30. Held at the Nash County Farmer’s Market in the Historic Rocky Mount Mills District, 1006 Peachtree Street, Rocky Mount, NC.
Rocky Mount Senior Center Christmas Gala
Date & Time: Dec. 10, 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Location: Nash Community College
Event Description: The annual gala will take place at Nash Community College.
Price: $25
Contact: 252-972-1152
Kwanzaa Kickoff Celebration
Date & Time: Dec. 16, 3-6 p.m.
Location: Imperial Centre for the Arts & Sciences
Event Description: This new event will celebrate and introduce African American heritage and Kwanzaa principles through interactives, African drum and dance performances and exhibitions featuring Kente cloths and drums.
Price: Free
Website: imperialcentre.org
Contact: 252-972-1266
