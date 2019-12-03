Don’t Miss The Gingerbread Show Down!

Candy! Frosting! Imagination! Celebrate the season by designing your very own gingerbread house using graham crackers, frosting and of course, CANDY! Bring your family and compete with other families for a chance to be crowned the Supreme Gingerbread Jam.
When: Saturday, December 14, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.
Where: Greystone Community Center
Register online via RecLink using the barcode 246577.
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink
10 photos Launch gallery
Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink
1. Tracee in Christopher John RogersSource:Getty 1 of 10
2. Tracee in ValentinoSource:Getty 2 of 10
3. Tracee in Max MaraSource:Getty 3 of 10
4. Tracee in BronsteinSource:Getty 4 of 10
5. Tracee in Pyer MossSource:Getty 5 of 10
6. Tracee in Giambattista ValliSource:Getty 6 of 10
7. Tracee in Micheal KorsSource:Getty 7 of 10
8. Tracee in Esteban CortazarSource:Getty 8 of 10
9. Tracee in Delpozo9 of 10
10. Tracee In Philip Lim10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark