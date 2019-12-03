CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Don’t Miss The Gingerbread Show Down!

Putting Candy on a Gingerbread House

Source: Christopher Futcher / Getty

Candy! Frosting! Imagination! Celebrate the season by designing your very own gingerbread house using graham crackers, frosting and of course, CANDY! Bring your family and compete with other families for a chance to be crowned the Supreme Gingerbread Jam.

When: Saturday, December 14, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Greystone Community Center

Register online via RecLink using the barcode 246577.

 

 

ABC and Freeform's "Embrace Your Ish" Event

Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

10 photos Launch gallery

Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

Continue reading Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

Slay, Sis! 10 Times Tracee Ellis Ross OWNED The Color Pink

[caption id="attachment_3065557" align="alignleft" width="1038"] Source: Image Group LA / Getty[/caption] While we don't really know Tracee Ellis Ross in real-life, despite her being our best friend in our heads, we do know that she loves her some pink. Like really loves it...and looks absolutely amazing in it. Hence, this Thanksgiving thirst trap she posted on Wednesday: https://www.instagram.com/p/B5YWLB9lCtB/   She is giving us nothing but body goals! But seriously, there's something about the color pink that truly brings out her beauty even more. So, to celebrate the goddess the "black-ish" star and fashionista is, here are 10 other times she OWNED that pretty pastel hue.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

Gingerbread Show Down

Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas’s ‘Queen & Slim’…
 2 hours ago
12.03.19
The Struggle With Having Keloid Skin: Shamea Morton…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Kid Rock Goes On Foul Mouthed Rant About…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
‘Star Wars’ Actor Billy Dee Williams Says He…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Don’t Believe The Hype: 7 HIV/AIDS Myths We…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
 4 hours ago
12.03.19
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Commemorating 64th…
 4 hours ago
12.03.19
Dwyane Wade Has A Word For Y’all That…
 4 hours ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Solange Gives Us The Blackest Nine Minute…
 10 hours ago
12.03.19
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 1 day ago
12.02.19
‘Baking Christmas:’ How Actress Leigh-Ann Rose Went From…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
Will Florida Be The Third State To Ban…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close