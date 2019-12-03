Don’t Miss The Gingerbread Show Down!

Candy! Frosting! Imagination! Celebrate the season by designing your very own gingerbread house using graham crackers, frosting and of course, CANDY! Bring your family and compete with other families for a chance to be crowned the Supreme Gingerbread Jam.

When: Saturday, December 14, 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

Where: Greystone Community Center

Register online via RecLink using the barcode 246577.

