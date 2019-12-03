CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Getting Someone A Puppy Or Kitten For Christmas? Adoption Fees Are Reduced!

Sarah's New Puppy

Source: Kyle (RadioNOW 100.9 Morning Host) / Kyle – RadioNOW 100.9

’Tis the season of giving at the Wake County Animal Center. Thanks to a generous gift from a local business, you can give a pet a home for reduced fees this holiday.

For the month of December, you can adopt dogs for $25 and cats for $10. That’s a discount of $70 for dogs and $35 for cats.

“This gift could not have come at a better time, because we’ve had an unexpected surge of animals this fall, and we’ve been running very low on space at the shelter,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. “If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat or dog to the family, this is an outstanding opportunity!”

The $5,000 donation came from the Whitley Law Firm of Raleigh.

In the past month, the animal shelter has called on the community to adopt animals on two occasions, because the shelter was nearing its capacity. The Wake County Animal Center has not been forced to euthanize animals for space in more than three years, and it has been working hard with the community, foster homes and partner agencies to maintain that record.

Ready to take home your new best friend? Visit pets.wakegov.com to view a gallery of animals currently available for adoption.

Give a Gift Certificate this Holiday Season

Do you know someone who would love to take home a new pet this holiday season? Stuff their stockings with gift certificates to the Wake County Animal Center!

Gift certificates are available for any dollar amount and may be redeemed for the adoption of pets within a year of purchase. Any amount left over after the adoption will be donated to the shelter.

Adopting a pet is a major commitment, and gift certificates enable recipients to pick out the dog or cat of their choice at their convenience.

About the Wake County Animal Center

The Wake County Animal Center is an open-admission shelter operated by Wake County in Raleigh. The center receives all stray, abandoned and surrendered pets in the county and works in partnership with fosters, volunteers and local rescues to treat and rehome thousands of homeless animals every year.

To learn more about the Wake County Animal Center and animals available for adoption, visit www.wakegov.com/pets, and follow the center on FacebookTwitter and Instagram at @WakeGovPets.

 

Premiere Solo A Star Wars Story

Twitter Rallies Behind Billy Dee Williams Coming Out As Gender Fluid

15 photos Launch gallery

Twitter Rallies Behind Billy Dee Williams Coming Out As Gender Fluid

Continue reading Twitter Rallies Behind Billy Dee Williams Coming Out As Gender Fluid

Twitter Rallies Behind Billy Dee Williams Coming Out As Gender Fluid

[caption id="attachment_3065646" align="alignleft" width="998"] Source: Apega/WENN.com / WENN[/caption] The sex symbol known for iconic films including Star Wars and Mahagony has come out as gender fluid. In a recent interview with Esquire, Billy Dee Williams, 82, told the publication that when describing his legacy as a “colorful character who doesn’t take himself or herself too seriously.” “I never tried to be anything except myself,” Williams said. “And you see I say ‘himself’ and ‘herself,’ because I also see myself as feminine as well as masculine,” adding, “I’m a very soft person. I’m not afraid to show that side of myself.” https://twitter.com/jere7my/status/1199371363531796483?s=20 When asked about Donald Glover, who played the younger version of his “Star Wars” character in 2018’s “Solo: A Star Wars Story,” talking about being open to gender fluidity, he said, “Really? That kid is brilliant — just look at those videos.” Ok, but what does gender fluidity mean? According to Cosmo UK, it's is a subcategory of the non-binary gender. “Transpeople may describe themselves using one or more of a wide variety of terms, including (but not limited to) transgender, transsexual, gender-queer (GQ), gender-fluid, non-binary, gender-variant, crossdresser, genderless, agender, nongender, third gender, bi-gender, trans man, trans woman, trans masculine, trans feminine and neutrois." While folks will always be negative on social media, it was amazing to see so many people show Williams the love he deserves for living his life on his own terms. Take a look:  

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

adoption , CAT , dog , Wake County

Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas’s ‘Queen & Slim’…
 2 hours ago
12.03.19
The Struggle With Having Keloid Skin: Shamea Morton…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Kid Rock Goes On Foul Mouthed Rant About…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
‘Star Wars’ Actor Billy Dee Williams Says He…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Don’t Believe The Hype: 7 HIV/AIDS Myths We…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
 4 hours ago
12.03.19
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Commemorating 64th…
 4 hours ago
12.03.19
Dwyane Wade Has A Word For Y’all That…
 4 hours ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Solange Gives Us The Blackest Nine Minute…
 10 hours ago
12.03.19
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 1 day ago
12.02.19
‘Baking Christmas:’ How Actress Leigh-Ann Rose Went From…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
Will Florida Be The Third State To Ban…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close