Getting Someone A Puppy Or Kitten For Christmas? Adoption Fees Are Reduced!

’Tis the season of giving at the Wake County Animal Center. Thanks to a generous gift from a local business, you can give a pet a home for reduced fees this holiday.

For the month of December, you can adopt dogs for $25 and cats for $10. That’s a discount of $70 for dogs and $35 for cats.

“This gift could not have come at a better time, because we’ve had an unexpected surge of animals this fall, and we’ve been running very low on space at the shelter,” said Dr. Jennifer Federico, director of the Wake County Animal Center. “If you’ve been thinking about adding a cat or dog to the family, this is an outstanding opportunity!”

The $5,000 donation came from the Whitley Law Firm of Raleigh.

In the past month, the animal shelter has called on the community to adopt animals on two occasions, because the shelter was nearing its capacity. The Wake County Animal Center has not been forced to euthanize animals for space in more than three years, and it has been working hard with the community, foster homes and partner agencies to maintain that record.

Ready to take home your new best friend? Visit pets.wakegov.com to view a gallery of animals currently available for adoption.

Give a Gift Certificate this Holiday Season

Do you know someone who would love to take home a new pet this holiday season? Stuff their stockings with gift certificates to the Wake County Animal Center!

Gift certificates are available for any dollar amount and may be redeemed for the adoption of pets within a year of purchase. Any amount left over after the adoption will be donated to the shelter.

Adopting a pet is a major commitment, and gift certificates enable recipients to pick out the dog or cat of their choice at their convenience.

About the Wake County Animal Center

The Wake County Animal Center is an open-admission shelter operated by Wake County in Raleigh. The center receives all stray, abandoned and surrendered pets in the county and works in partnership with fosters, volunteers and local rescues to treat and rehome thousands of homeless animals every year.

To learn more about the Wake County Animal Center and animals available for adoption, visit www.wakegov.com/pets, and follow the center on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @WakeGovPets.

