CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance

“Light Up Lantana Winter Event”

Source: Brian To/WENN.com / WENN

Before John Singleton had passed, his family was already debating how his finances would be distributed among his family. His daughter, Cleopatra Singleton was arguing with her grandmother, John’s mother Sheila Ward, the woman in charge of the estate about how she would be taken care of during her father’s illness and later his death.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Now, according to TMZ, there’s been some type of resolution.

Cleopatra, a 21-year-old college student who is one of Singleton’s seven children, has been granted a monthly allowance.

Want Exclusives First? Click Here To Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

A judge recently approved a $3,000 monthly allowance and a one-time fee to cover her semester abroad.

Cleopatra will receive $2,778 a month and a one-time payment of $4,150. Cleopatra filed this request in September, five months after her father died. She claimed that her father was the one who took care of her finances when he was alive and she needed the money in order to hold her over.

Singleton’s estate is worth $35 million and recently acquired an additional $500, 000. The money has yet to be divided amongst the late director’s relatives.

Backstage Creations Celebrity Retreat At Shaq's All-Star Weekend - Day 1

Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies

10 photos Launch gallery

Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies

Continue reading Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies

Stars Who Got Their Big Break In John Singleton Movies

Source: MadameNoire.com

ALSO TRENDING ON RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM:

Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Lena Waithe And Melina Matsoukas’s ‘Queen & Slim’…
 2 hours ago
12.03.19
The Struggle With Having Keloid Skin: Shamea Morton…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Kid Rock Goes On Foul Mouthed Rant About…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
‘Star Wars’ Actor Billy Dee Williams Says He…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Don’t Believe The Hype: 7 HIV/AIDS Myths We…
 3 hours ago
12.03.19
Judge Grants John Singleton’s Daughter A Monthly Allowance
 4 hours ago
12.03.19
Rosa Parks Statue Unveiled In Montgomery, Commemorating 64th…
 4 hours ago
12.03.19
Dwyane Wade Has A Word For Y’all That…
 4 hours ago
12.03.19
WATCH: Solange Gives Us The Blackest Nine Minute…
 10 hours ago
12.03.19
QUIZ: Which Holiday Are You?
 1 day ago
12.02.19
‘Baking Christmas:’ How Actress Leigh-Ann Rose Went From…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
Will Florida Be The Third State To Ban…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
Kanye West Releases Visual for ‘Closed on Sunday’…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
Geoffrey Foreva: Toys ‘R’ Us Makes Comeback With…
 1 day ago
12.02.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close