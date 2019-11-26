CLOSE
The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State

It’s Thanksgiving week. You already have a slew of relatives calling and telling you what they’re preparing so on and so forth. Don’t worry, you’re already dreading parts of it. Luckily thanks to Google, we have an idea of what is the most popular side dish in each state.

Per the search engine, the most searched for recipe in regards to side dishes in Texas is … fruit salad?

Okay, that seems a little odd. Our neighbors to the east in Louisiana seem to enjoy looking up Cornbread Dressing as Dressing seems to be the most searched side dish in the South (Florida, Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina). Out West, macaroni and cheese is the top side dish in California while stuffing is a big deal in Colorado, Utah, Idaho and Minnesota.

Fruit salad, though? So weird. What’s your favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

Photo Credit: Google

The Most Popular Thanksgiving Side Dishes By State  was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

