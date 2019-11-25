Urban One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors

Radio One Exclusive
| 11.25.19
Dismiss

Founder and Creator of Urban One Cathy Hughes stopped by the Quick Silva show to talk about Urban One honors. Jamie Foxx will be presented with the Entertainment Icon award & Missy Elliott will receive the Music Innovation Award at this year’s Urban One Honors! Wale, Brandy & Pastor Charles Jenkins will be performing live!

Urban One Honors takes place on Thursday, December 5th at The Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, MD. Make sure you join us for the biggest event of the year!

CLICK HERE AND GET YOUR TICKETS

 

RELATED: Ne-Yo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album, And More

RELATED: Urban One Honors Celebrates 40 Years Of Radio One On Dec. 5

Urban One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes Talks Urban One Honors  was originally published on kysdc.com

Videos
Latest
Urban One Founder Dr. Cathy Hughes Talks Urban…
 3 hours ago
11.25.19
Black Girl Power! Ciara, La La, Lupita Nyong’o,…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Fashion Fact: The Velour Track Suit In ‘Queen…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Cardi B Is Giving Us Fashion Darling In…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
A Super Hero Without Powers: The Working Woman…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
It’s About Time: Victoria’s Secret Cancels It’s Annual…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Get That Autumn Glow! 5 Fall Bronzers Makeup…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Neyo Talks Urban One Honors, New Christmas Album,…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Your List Of Free Weekend Events And Holiday…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Heart Eyes: Normani Announced As The First Ever…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Study: Doctors Should Discuss Hair Worries With Black…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Report: Chris Brown’s Ex Gives Birth to His…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Disney+ Viewers Call Out Controversial Scenes They Never…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
Kerry Washington Set To Direct Upcoming Episode of…
 3 days ago
11.22.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close