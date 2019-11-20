CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Facing Federal Fraud Charges

Baltimore features - Gwynn Oak, MD

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

More trouble for former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh.

Federal prosecutors have charged her with 11 counts of fraud, tax evasion and conspiracy. They said she was involved in a corrupt scheme involving her sales of a self-published children’s book series.

The grand jury indictment was made public Wednesday. In it, prosecutors allege Pugh defrauded area businesses and nonprofit organizations with nearly $800,000 in sales of her “Healthy Holly” books to “unlawfully enrich herself, promote her political career and illegally fund her campaign for mayor.”

Her customers apparently ordered more than 100,000 copies of the books. But, instead of printing those copies, Pugh allegeldy used the profits to buy a house, pay down debt and make illegal straw donations to her campaign.

At the same time, she was allegedly evading taxes. According to prosecutors, back in 2016 when she was a state senator and ran for mayor, she told the Internal Revenue Service she had made just $31,000. That was not true. Her income was more than $322,000 that year, meaning she shorted the federal government of about $100,000 in taxes.

Pugh’s charges carry sentences totaling 175 years in prison. For restitution, prosecutors want to seize $769,688 of her profits and current home in Ashburton.

The disgraced former mayor is due in U.S. District Court in downtown Baltimore on Thursday.

Source: Baltimore Sun

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

For The Latest News:

Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Facing Federal Fraud Charges  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Holiday Quiz
QUIZ: Are You In The Holiday Mood?
 15 hours ago
11.20.19
Rapsody Speaks Out After Grammy Snub
 18 hours ago
11.20.19
US-MUSIC-GRAMMY AWARDS-TROPHY
Here’s Who Was Nominated For The 2020 Grammy…
 19 hours ago
11.20.19
8-Year-Old Barred From Picture Day, Finally Gets Her…
 20 hours ago
11.20.19
Behind The Scenes: Idris Elba Joins Upcoming Revenge…
 21 hours ago
11.20.19
Chanel Iman & Sterling Shepard’s Family H&M Ads…
 21 hours ago
11.20.19
You’re Not Alone, Ari: Biggest Award Snubs In Black…
 21 hours ago
11.20.19
Taxi Ride in New York City
‘Baby This Is Real Fish’: This Humans Of…
 21 hours ago
11.20.19
Say What?! Julia Roberts Was Suggested to Play…
 21 hours ago
11.20.19
Welp! This Is How And Why Tami Roman’s…
 21 hours ago
11.20.19
GT Mayne Recalls Opening Up For Biggie In…
 22 hours ago
11.20.19
Former Baltimore Mayor Catherine Pugh Facing Federal Fraud…
 22 hours ago
11.20.19
'The Price Is Right' Daytime Emmys-Themed Episode Taping
‘The Price Is Right Live’ Is Headed To…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
14 items
#BlackTwitter Is Losing It Over Draya’s Sexy Savage…
 2 days ago
11.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close