GT Mayne Recalls Opening Up For Biggie In Houston [VIDEO]

Donnie Houston & GT Mayne

Source: Donnie Houston / Donnie Houston

The Donnie Houston Podcast has had plenty of memorable moments in the past year, including the infamous J. Prince interview regarding Johnny Binder‘s allegations. Recently Donnie’s been interviewing those in the know and historians of Houston hip-hop so why not sit down with our own GT Mayne for a lengthy discussion?

In the hour-long sit-down, GT recalls some of his growing pains in the city, first coming to the Box as an intern and more. Plus, hilarious stories about Wu-Tang AND the time he opened for and met The Notorious B.I.G. and more.

Watched the full interview below.

GT Mayne Recalls Opening Up For Biggie In Houston [VIDEO]  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

