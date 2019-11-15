Doctors Warn About Lice In Your Eyelash Extensions

Yeah, you’ve heard about head lice, but did you know that there could be lice in your eyelash extensions?

Doctors are warning that in addition to harboring bacteria, your extensions could attract lice. The lice can live on any hair on the body. Doctors stress that it’s important to keep your eyelash extensions clean.

“Generally the idea when you have eyelash extensions is that people are afraid to kind of touch them or wash them because they’re afraid the eyelash will fall out,” according to one doctor.

