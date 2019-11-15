Doctors Warn About Lice In Your Eyelash Extensions

Yeah, you’ve heard about head lice, but did you know that there could be lice in your eyelash extensions?
Doctors are warning that in addition to harboring bacteria, your extensions could attract lice. The lice can live on any hair on the body. Doctors stress that it’s important to keep your eyelash extensions clean.
“Generally the idea when you have eyelash extensions is that people are afraid to kind of touch them or wash them because they’re afraid the eyelash will fall out,” according to one doctor.
#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Secretly Jumped The Broom
21 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: Lena Waithe And Alana Mayo Secretly Jumped The Broom
1. I Do, My LoveSource:Getty 1 of 21
2.Source:Getty 2 of 21
3.Source:Getty 3 of 21
4.Source:Getty 4 of 21
5.Source:false 5 of 21
6.Source:false 6 of 21
7.Source:false 7 of 21
8.Source:false 8 of 21
9.Source:false 9 of 21
10.Source:false 10 of 21
11.Source:false 11 of 21
12.Source:false 12 of 21
13.Source:false 13 of 21
14.Source:false 14 of 21
15.Source:false 15 of 21
16.Source:false 16 of 21
17.Source:false 17 of 21
18.Source:false 18 of 21
19.Source:false 19 of 21
20.Source:false 20 of 21
21.Source:false 21 of 21
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark