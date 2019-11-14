Video Shows Cafeteria Workers Throw Away Food Of Students With Lunch Debt

A school in Minnesota is apologizing after video showing cafeteria workers throwing away hot lunches for students and replacing them with cold lunches. This was done to students who had a lunch balance of $15 or more. Approximately 40 students were affected.

The school is apologizing because they say procedure wasn’t followed. School officials say that children should not be confronted about lunch debt in line and have their hot lunches discarded. Instead, students should have been approached discretely, by a social worker or administrator, not in the lunch line.

“There are multiple failures we had in this situation and our job is to fix it. First and foremost [in] the way we treated our kids. We should never leave kids with the feeling they had from the experience,” said the Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky.

