Video Shows Cafeteria Workers Throw Away Food Of Students With Lunch Debt

A school in Minnesota is apologizing after video showing cafeteria workers throwing away hot lunches for students and replacing them with cold lunches. This was done to students who had a lunch balance of $15 or more. Approximately 40 students were affected.
The school is apologizing because they say procedure wasn’t followed. School officials say that children should not be confronted about lunch debt in line and have their hot lunches discarded. Instead, students should have been approached discretely, by a social worker or administrator, not in the lunch line.
“There are multiple failures we had in this situation and our job is to fix it. First and foremost [in] the way we treated our kids. We should never leave kids with the feeling they had from the experience,” said the Richfield Public Schools Superintendent Steven Unowsky.
Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg! Here Is How She Evolved On The Red Carpet
Happy Birthday, Whoopi Goldberg! Here Is How She Evolved On The Red Carpet
1. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE PREMIERE OF "THE LONG WALK HOME", 1990Source:Getty 1 of 10
2. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE WOMEN IN SHOW BUSINESS AWARDS GALA, 1990Source:Getty 2 of 10
3. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE FOOTPRINT CEREMONY, 1995Source:Getty 3 of 10
4. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 14TH CAROUSEL OF HOPE BALL, 2000Source:Getty 4 of 10
5. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 65TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS, 1993Source:Getty 5 of 10
6. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 88TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS SHOW, 2016Source:Getty 6 of 10
7. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE 90TH ANNUAL ACADEMY AWARDS SHOW, 2018Source:Getty 7 of 10
8. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT THE "NOBODY'S FOOL" PREMIERE, 2018Source:Getty 8 of 10
9. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT WATCH WHAT HAPPENS LIVE, 2019Source:Getty 9 of 10
10. WHOOPI GOLDBERG AT TYLER PERRY STUDIOS GRAND OPENING GALA, 2019Source:Getty 10 of 10
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark