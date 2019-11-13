Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist

Singer Tank has been in the news for numerous amount of things lately but let us not forget how much of a wonderful singer this man is. The DMV native just released his 9th solo studio album “Elevation” and I think you can mark this down as being one of the best R&B albums of 2019.

The album features two sexy jawns worth diving into. The album’s single “When We.”

And an album cut, released as an “instant gratification hit “This” featuring Power’s Omari Hardwick and Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman.

So how did the latter come about? Tank gives us the details on how he connected with Stockman and Hardwick to create such a sexy song. Also, Tank talks about his growth in his 20 plus years in the business and what tranks from his album would make his #NoPullout Playlist for the grown folks!

