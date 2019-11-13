Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist

"Elevation" Out Now!

Radio One Exclusive
| 11.13.19
Dismiss

Singer Tank has been in the news for numerous amount of things lately but let us not forget how much of a wonderful singer this man is. The DMV native just released his 9th solo studio album “Elevation” and I think you can mark this down as being one of the best R&B albums of 2019.

The album features two sexy jawns worth diving into. The album’s single “When We.”

And an album cut, released as an “instant gratification hit “This” featuring Power’s Omari Hardwick and Boyz II Men member Shawn Stockman.

So how did the latter come about? Tank gives us the details on how he connected with Stockman and Hardwick to create such a sexy song. Also, Tank talks about his growth in his 20 plus years in the business and what tranks from his album would make his #NoPullout Playlist for the grown folks!

Check Out More Episodes Of “Voices”

Voices: SiR “Chasing Summer”

Voices: Raheem DeVaughn Brings Us The “Love Reunion”

Voices: Stokley “What Is The Legacy Of Mint Condition?”

 

Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist  was originally published on mymajicdc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
Watch Tyler Perry Give a Private Tour of…
 8 hours ago
11.13.19
Behind The Scenes: ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot To Feature…
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
John Witherspoon’s Cause Of Death Revealed
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
First Look: Netflix’s Upcoming Selena: The Series
 9 hours ago
11.13.19
Trina Says She Was Trying To Console ‘The…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Lewk Of The Week: Laverne Cox Slaughtered The…
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
Voices: Tank Gives His “Elevation” Playlist
 10 hours ago
11.13.19
#TransIsBeautiful: Why Mj Rodriguez’s Beauty Deal With Olay…
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
PEOPLE Magazine Named John Legend The “Sexiest Man…
 11 hours ago
11.13.19
Ice Box King: The Many Unbothered Faces Of…
 1 day ago
11.13.19
Court Documents Reveal How Alexis Crawford Was Murdered
 1 day ago
11.13.19
2004 World Music Awards - Show
Robyn Crawford Says She And Whitney Houston Planned…
 1 day ago
11.12.19
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Single, Savage, Self-Love: Here’s The New Term Millennials…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close