CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

Local 11Yr Old Featured In “Marvel’s Hero Project”

A picture taken on January 19, 2011 in P

Source: LOIC VENANCE / Getty

11-year-old Elijah Lee of Roanoke Rapids, who has organized marches against child abuse, is set to be featured in an upcoming episode of ‘Marvel’s Hero Project’ on Disney.

Elijah was prompted to do something when he learned in the first grade that a classmate was being abused and didn’t know what to do.

A few years later Elijah,  when in  the 4th grade organized marches to bring awareness and is now raising thousands of dollars for Halifax Regional Medical Center to create a pediatric safe room.

Elijah explained, “I learned more and more and more about how children can make a difference. And that hurting a child is just not right. And when you hurt a child you take away their innocence…”

Read more at ABC11.com

Local 11Yr Old Featured In “Marvel’s Hero Project”  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
The Real Santa Claus Is Actually A Black…
 6 hours ago
11.11.19
Single, Savage, Self-Love: Here’s The New Term Millennials…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Is Deelishis Dating This Member Of The Exonerated…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Instagram To Test Hiding ‘Likes’ , Are You…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Father Of Atatiana Jefferson Dies Of A Heart…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Roommate, Boyfriend Charged With Murder In Alexis Crawford…
 7 hours ago
11.11.19
Rapper Tory Lanez Gave Tyga Unlimited Features To…
 8 hours ago
11.11.19
List Of 2019 Veteran’s Day Free Offers And…
 9 hours ago
11.11.19
Mike Flanagan Explains How Kyleigh Curran Is More…
 2 days ago
11.11.19
Family celebration
Let’s Fight About Some Of Y’all’s Favorite Thanksgiving…
 2 days ago
11.09.19
Smiling baby with messy face
Best Baby Must Haves Of 2019
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Off The Market? Odell Beckham Jr Apparently Dating…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
Mother Arrested After Alcohol Detected in 3 Month…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
From Tracee Ellis Ross To Vince Staples &…
 3 days ago
11.08.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close