CLOSE
Local
HomeLocal

13 Yr Old Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

Handcuffed hands

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

 

An escaped 13-year-old charged with two counts of first degree murder has turned himself into authorities in Lumberton.

Jericho Werrell was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon charges when he escaped around noon.

The teen’s uncle, Wayne Lambert told ABC11 the teen showed up at his house still wearing a shackle and a pair of socks.

Lambert said Jericho had spent hours hiding in the woods before he finally arrived at his home. The uncle took the juvenile in, fed him and let him take a shower before calling authorities.

Officials said Nikki Jacobs, the mother of Jericho W. turned him over to U.S. Marshals Service where he was transferred back to a juvenile detention center.

Read more at ABC11.com

13 Yr Old Murder Suspect Turns Himself In  was originally published on thelightnc.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
2 Triangle Hospitals Get “C” Grade
 5 hours ago
11.07.19
13 Yr Old Murder Suspect Turns Himself In
 5 hours ago
11.07.19
Monica Celebrates ‘New Chapter’ With Tasteful Nude Photos
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
John Witherspoon Celebrated At Star-Studded Memorial Service [PHOTOS/VIDEO]
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
T.I. Reveals He Goes To The Gynecologist Every…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
LeBron James Is Building Temporary Housing For Families…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
FAB FINDS: Discover This Affordable Beauty Hack For…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
“Working Mom Wednesday’s” Knowing Diabetes
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
Pregnancy Pause: The Most Surprising Pregnancies Of 2019…So…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
Kandi Burruss Is Reportedly The Highest Paid Housewife…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
Be Be Winans Featuring Korean Soul Lamplighter Awards…
 6 hours ago
11.07.19
SpeakHER Podcast: Season 3, Episode 9, Amber J.…
 9 hours ago
11.07.19
2009 American Music Awards - Show
Whitney Houston’s Best Friend Confirms Their Physical Relationship
 1 day ago
11.06.19
New Trailer Released For “Jumanji: The Next Level”…
 2 days ago
11.05.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close