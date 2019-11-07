13 Yr Old Murder Suspect Turns Himself In

An escaped 13-year-old charged with two counts of first degree murder has turned himself into authorities in Lumberton.

Jericho Werrell was scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday for two counts of first-degree murder and robbery with a dangerous weapon charges when he escaped around noon.

The teen’s uncle, Wayne Lambert told ABC11 the teen showed up at his house still wearing a shackle and a pair of socks.

Lambert said Jericho had spent hours hiding in the woods before he finally arrived at his home. The uncle took the juvenile in, fed him and let him take a shower before calling authorities.

Officials said Nikki Jacobs, the mother of Jericho W. turned him over to U.S. Marshals Service where he was transferred back to a juvenile detention center.

