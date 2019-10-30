Cell Phone Scam Cost Cary Man Almost $20k…Here’s How You Can Protect Yourself

There’s a new scam that hackers are using to take over your email, social media and even your bank accounts. It’s called SIM swapping and it involves the hackers calling your cell provider and pretending to be you. If successful in fooling the cell phone carrier, the hacker requests a new SIM card for your phone. They might say that the phone is lost, stolen or broken. When they receive a new SIM card, they can take over your cell phone number and access accounts linked to your phone.

Experts say that you won’t even know that you’ve been a target of the scam until you notice that your cell phone has lost service.

A new form of identify theft called SIM swapping is on the rise. @ABonTV sat down with a hacker to learn how it's done and what companies are dong to prevent it. https://t.co/sOgt7YlaWp pic.twitter.com/DmZqkNHRUA — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 30, 2019

Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Model Lewks 10 photos Launch gallery Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Model Lewks 1. EVA MARCILLE AT THE ANNUAL ACE AWARDS, 2006 Source:Getty 1 of 10 2. EVA MARCILLE AT THE MTV VIDEO MUSIC AWARDS, 2010 Source:Getty 2 of 10 3. EVA MARCILLE AT THE HURRICANE HARVEY BENEFIT RELIEF CONCERT, 2017 Source:Getty 3 of 10 4. EVA MARCILLE AT THE 21ST ANNUAL URBANWORLD FILM FESTIVAL, 2017 Source:Getty 4 of 10 5. EVA MARCILLE ON THE STREETS OF NEW YORK, 2017 Source:Getty 5 of 10 6. EVA MARCILLE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2017 Source:Getty 6 of 10 7. EVA MARCILLE AT THE MAXIM HOT 100 PARTY, 2017 Source:Getty 7 of 10 8. EVA MARCILLE AT URBAN SKIN GALENTINE'S DAY EVENT, 2019 Source:Getty 8 of 10 9. EVA MARCILLE AT THE ESSENCE BLACK WOMEN IN HOLLYWOOD AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 9 of 10 10. EVA MARCILLE AT THE BET AWARDS, 2019 Source:Getty 10 of 10 Skip ad Continue reading Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Model Lewks Happy Birthday, Eva Marcille! Here Are 10 Times She Gave Us Model Lewks [caption id="attachment_3062646" align="aligncenter" width="576"] Source: Aaron J. Thornton / Getty[/caption] From America’s Next Top Model to mother of three, Eva Marcille Sterling has made the most of her platform in the spotlight. She has ripped the runway, explored life as an actress, all while juggling motherhood as well as a permanent spot on The Real Housewives of Atlanta. Last season, cast mate Marlo Hampton poked fun at Eva’s fashion but personally I think her bohemian style is comfortable and chic. Every now and then she will grow her signature pixie cut into a shoulder length style or add extra-long faux locs or braids to her hair. She’s into the bold prints, and flowy clothes. In other words, she’s a modern-day flower child. Eva has been giving lewks since she stepped onto the scene as a 5’7 fashion model. In honor of her 35th birthday, we’re giving you a rundown of the 10 times Eva gave us model lewks.

