A risk of severe weather is expected today, bringing damaging winds to the area.

ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker says most of our area will be under a Cat 2 of 5 with the biggest threats being damaging winds and heavy rain.

We could also see some hail or an isolated tornado.

