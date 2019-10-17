CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’ During Intro [Video]

What better place to air out your dirty laundry than a nationally syndicated television game show?

Blair Davis, a contestant on Monday night’s episode of “Wheel of Fortune,” used his introduction with host Pat Sajak to tell viewers he’s “trapped in a loveless marriage” to an “old battle-axe.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

He went on to describe his family, saying his “old battle-axe named Kim” cursed his life with three stepchildren and one grandson who he describes as “rotten.”

Sajak has apparently heard worse because Davis’ admission didn’t trip up the legendary host one bit.

“No wonder you came here,” Sajak joked. “You just wanted to get away from everybody,” before telling Davis he knew he was “being facetious.”

Still, Davis, a San Diego native, says he loves his family “like nobody’s business.”

Check out the cringeworthy moment below.

Source: CNN

‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’ During Intro [Video]  was originally published on magicbaltimore.com

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
19 Stunning Plus-Size Women Rocking Holiday Looks That Will Inspire Your Next Outfit
19 photos
Videos
Latest
15 Things That Happened 20 Years Ago And…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
Gabrielle Union Says Casting Director Once Chose Bianca…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
Isabel Davis Talks About Ministry And The 18th…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
Chaka Khan, Whitney Houston and Notorious B.I.G. Among…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
Gina Rodriguez Apologizes Again For Using N-Word While…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
The Lies: 8 Myths About Food You’ve Been…
 2 hours ago
10.17.19
‘Wheel of Fortune’ Contestant Rants About ‘Loveless Marriage’…
 3 hours ago
10.17.19
Queen Latifah To Receive Harvard’s W.E.B Du Bois…
 4 hours ago
10.17.19
Watch Tisha Campbell Tearfully Reunite With Unsuspecting Half-Sister…
 4 hours ago
10.17.19
VIDEO: Watch The Historic Democratic Debate that Went…
 24 hours ago
10.17.19
Dwyane Wade Sounds Off On How He Really…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
#MeToo Founder Tarana Burke Has A Message For…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Hail To The King! Regina King Slays Her…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
Cop Sues Ava DuVernay And Netflix Over “When…
 1 day ago
10.16.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close