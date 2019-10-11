Prince Estate Wants Trump To Stop Using His Music

President Trump held a political rally in Minneapolis last night and used the Prince song, Purple Rain.
The Prince estate later took to Twitter with a statement about the incident and posted a letter from a Trump attorney saying that the campaign would not use the late musician’s music.
In the tweet, the estate stated, “President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”
