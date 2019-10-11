CLOSE
Prince Estate Wants Trump To Stop Using His Music

Source: Richard E. Aaron / Getty

President Trump held a political rally in Minneapolis last night and used the Prince song, Purple Rain.

The Prince estate later took to Twitter with a statement about the incident and posted a letter from a Trump attorney saying that the campaign would not use the late musician’s music.

In the tweet, the estate stated, “President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

 

 

Vanity Fair And FX's Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party

Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times 'Pose's' Dominique Jackson Shut Down The Red Carpet

12 photos Launch gallery

Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times 'Pose's' Dominique Jackson Shut Down The Red Carpet

Continue reading Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times ‘Pose’s’ Dominique Jackson Shut Down The Red Carpet

Queen Muva Is Here! 12 Times 'Pose's' Dominique Jackson Shut Down The Red Carpet

[caption id="attachment_3061149" align="alignleft" width="841"] Source: Rodin Eckenroth / Getty[/caption] Pose's Dominique Jackson is living her best life! Not only will she be back for the third season of Pose, as Mother of The Year Elektra Wintour, but she also has been cast for the STARZ drama, American Gods. According to The Wrap, Jackson will play Ms. World, an incarnation of the infamous Mr. World (Crispin Glover), in fantasy drama television series. On Wednesday (October 9), the transgender actress expressed how "grateful" she is for this opportunity. https://twitter.com/tyraaross/status/1182023534245269504?s=20 So to celebrate Ms. Jackson's recent win, we want to showcase all the times she stunted and showed out on the red carpet. Work...Live...Pose!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

