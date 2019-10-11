Prince Estate Wants Trump To Stop Using His Music

President Trump held a political rally in Minneapolis last night and used the Prince song, Purple Rain.

The Prince estate later took to Twitter with a statement about the incident and posted a letter from a Trump attorney saying that the campaign would not use the late musician’s music.

In the tweet, the estate stated, “President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

