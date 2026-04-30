Listen Live
Close
Golf

LIV Golf Loses Financial Backing From Saudi Arabia

LIV Golf Is In Trouble As Saudi Arabia Pulls Funding For The PGA Tour Alternative

LIV Golf's imminent failure is also a bad look for Donald Trump because many of LIV Golf's tournaments are played on his golf courses, which will be a significant blow to his bank account.

Published on April 30, 2026
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Click Here To Listen Live

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

  • Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund will no longer bankroll LIV Golf after this season
  • LIV Golf is in talks with outside investors to stay afloat, but its future is bleak
  • LIV Golf's failure will significantly impact Trump's golf courses that hosted its tournaments
LIV Golf Loses Financial Backing From Saudi Arabia
Hector Vivas / LIV Golf

LIV Golf is on the verge of collapse after Saudi Arabia announced its Public Investment Fund will no longer be bankrolling the league.

Golf Digest’s Ryan French had the golf world buzzing about LIV Golf’s future when he said “a bombshell announcement” was imminent regarding the PGA Tour alternative.

The Wall Street Journal’s Andrew Beacon all but confirmed in his reporting that it’s a wrap for the league once this season is over.

Per The Wall Street Journal:

LIV plans to tell players and staff by Thursday that Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund will no longer bankroll the circuit after this season, according to people familiar with the matter. The move sounds the death knell for the upstart that sowed chaos in professional golf by plowing billions into the sport and poaching A-list players.

Even as LIV seeks outside investors to keep it afloat, it will be nearly impossible for it to exist bearing any resemblance to its current form after the Saudis lost billions on the endeavor. They paid exorbitant fees to put on tournaments with lucrative purses featuring elite players such as Bryson DeChambeau and Jon Rahm. LIV is already in talks with outside investors, a person familiar with LIV’s thinking said.

The news continued to get worse for the league, with Sports Business Journal’s Josh Carpenter reporting that LIV Golf co-founder Yasir Al-Rumayyan “has stepped down” as league chairman.

Donald Trump Will Also Be Affected BIGLY With LIV Golf’s Imminent Shutdown

LIV Golf’s imminent failure is also a bad look for Donald Trump because many of LIV Golf’s tournaments are played on his golf courses, which will be a significant blow to his bank account.

Former ESPN reporter Pablo Torres noted that a LIV Golf tournament is set to take place at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on August 6-9, and his “excursion” in Iran is one of the reasons LIV Golf is on the brink of shutting down.

“Trump’s war with Iran leading to the financial collapse of LIV Golf — months before Trump could host this year’s LIV event at his own course in Bedminster — might be the thing that convinces him that this war was, uh, a bad idea.”

Welp.

Looks like those professional golfers who spotted the jig from the start regarding LIV Golf and stayed put with the PGA Tour are feeling good about their decision.

SEE ALSO

LIV Golf Is In Trouble As Saudi Arabia Pulls Funding For The PGA Tour Alternative was originally published on cassiuslife.com

More from Foxy 107.1-104.3
One Voyage 2026 Sidebar
Recent
Trending

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Comedian Going Viral For Her Story About Key & Peele And Their Wives

Comment
11 Items
Actors  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Ving Rhames Back Home Recovering & "Cracking Jokes" After Collapsing In Restaurant

Comment
Beyonce - Cowboy Carter Tour
6 Items
Entertainment  |  Glyniss Wiggins

‘She Coming’: Is Beyoncé’s Act III Coming Sooner Than We Think? What Fans Are Seeing

Comment
19 Items
Entertainment  |  tonyapendleton

The Kid Mero Begs Klay Thompson & Megan Thee Stallion To “Take Us Out The Group Chat”

Comment
14 Items
Celebrity News  |  Stephen A. Crockett Jr.

‘A Public Health Threat’ — Ray J Claims He’s Slept With 12,500 Women Sparking Uproar: 14 Scathing Reactions

Comment
Trending
15 Items

Trending

Entertainment  |  Davonta Herring

Adrien Broner’s Wildest Crash Out Moments On Screen

Comment
Golf  |  Bernard "Beanz" Smalls

LIV Golf Is In Trouble As Saudi Arabia Pulls Funding For The PGA Tour Alternative

Comment
10 Items
Sports  |  Bruce Goodwin II

John Wall Named Howard University’s President Of Basketball Operations

Comment
17 Items
Celebrity  |  Bruce Goodwin II

Unbothered Klay Thompson Speaks After Megan Thee Stallion Breakup: “It’s Good To Be Back”

Comment
4 Items
News  |  Nia Noelle

Sybil Wilkes Breaks Down What We Need to Know: April 30, 2026

Comment

Foxy 107.1-104.3

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close