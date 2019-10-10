CLOSE
Entertainment News
Snippet of New Future Song Hits the Web: "I Don't Know Her Name. But, She Had My Child"

Future truly belongs to the streets.

The rapper hit peak toxicity levels earlier this week after fellow Atlanta rapper, Big Bank DTE, shared a clip of what could possibly be a forthcoming Hndrxx track.

“I don’t know her name but she had my child,” Future raps.

The clip, surfacing around the same time as a resurgence in his baby mama drama with Eliza Seraphin. The self-proclaimed Haitian Goddess and Instagram influencer said she can’t pay her court fees according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

This pregnancy was absolutely the toughest, most humbling, yet beautiful experience of my life. I went through hell and back. Health complications seemingly from day one. Lost friends, money, opportunities, and even some of the little bit of sanity I thought I had 😂. However, this journey taught me to be more understanding, observant, forgiving, and most importantly PATIENT 😩. There were times I felt so alone and would look down at my belly and immediately cheer up, knowing she’s hanging in there with me through all of the stress and drama. She’s truly been my protection and kept me strong and going. There were moments I began to doubt myself, but my spirit wouldn’t stay down, thanks to my beautiful little girl. Her annoying kicks would always be the reassurance I needed to make it through the tough days. Knowing what I know now and after looking back on my experience, I can confidently say she was well worth all the chaos. From the moment I decided to keep her, I promised myself and God that I’d show her unconditional love and teach her to be 3x the woman I am. And that’s a promise that will never be broken. I’m super excited and blessed to get a chance to love and guide this little one. I can’t stop crying tears of joy when I look at her. Thank God we made it ❤️

The court ruled in her favor, finding her “Indigent”, which waives the majority of fees she would have to pay in her legal battle against Future.

Earlier this year, Seraphin official filed her lawsuit against Future, seeking child support for their child. Future has denied that he is father.

The rapper has a total of 6 kids, including one with singer Ciara.

