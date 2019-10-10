Snippet of New Future Song Hits the Web: “I Don’t Know Her Name. But, She Had My Child”

Future truly belongs to the streets.

The rapper hit peak toxicity levels earlier this week after fellow Atlanta rapper, Big Bank DTE, shared a clip of what could possibly be a forthcoming Hndrxx track.

“I don’t know her name but she had my child,” Future raps.

The clip, surfacing around the same time as a resurgence in his baby mama drama with Eliza Seraphin. The self-proclaimed Haitian Goddess and Instagram influencer said she can’t pay her court fees according to court documents obtained by The Blast.

The court ruled in her favor, finding her “Indigent”, which waives the majority of fees she would have to pay in her legal battle against Future.

Earlier this year, Seraphin official filed her lawsuit against Future, seeking child support for their child. Future has denied that he is father.

The rapper has a total of 6 kids, including one with singer Ciara.

Legendary Nights: Meek Mill & Future Bring Big Energy to the DMV 35 photos Launch gallery Legendary Nights: Meek Mill & Future Bring Big Energy to the DMV 1. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 1 of 35 2. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 2 of 35 3. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 3 of 35 4. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 4 of 35 5. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 5 of 35 6. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 6 of 35 7. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 7 of 35 8. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 8 of 35 9. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 9 of 35 10. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 10 of 35 11. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 11 of 35 12. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 12 of 35 13. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 13 of 35 14. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 14 of 35 15. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 15 of 35 16. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 16 of 35 17. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 17 of 35 18. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 18 of 35 19. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 19 of 35 20. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 20 of 35 21. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 21 of 35 22. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 22 of 35 23. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 23 of 35 24. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 24 of 35 25. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 25 of 35 26. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 26 of 35 27. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 27 of 35 28. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 28 of 35 29. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 29 of 35 30. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 30 of 35 31. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 31 of 35 32. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 32 of 35 33. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 33 of 35 34. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 34 of 35 35. Meek Mill & Future - The Legendary Nights Tour Source:Aaron Wiggins 35 of 35 Skip ad Continue reading Legendary Nights: Meek Mill & Future Bring Big Energy to the DMV Legendary Nights: Meek Mill & Future Bring Big Energy to the DMV Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Snippet of New Future Song Hits the Web: “I Don’t Know Her Name. But, She Had My Child” was originally published on 92q.com