Recall On Chicken Products Sold In NC Food Lion, Aldi & Harris Teeter Stores

Ready-to-eat poultry products sold in North Carolina grocery stores have been recalled. Some products from Tip Top Poultry may have been contaminated with Listeria.
The frozen cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products were produced between January 21, 2019 and September 24, 2019, according to the USDA. The product codes range from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999. The dates and the scope of the recall were expanded to be cautious.
The items were sold in multiple North Carolina stores including Great Harvest Bread Company, Harris Teeter, Food Lion, Aldi and Piggly Wiggly.
Black Hollywood Came Out (And Showed Out) For The Debut Of Tyler Perry's New ATL Movie Studio
1. Tyler PerrySource:FreddyO.com 1 of 44
2. Beyonce2 of 44
3. Cicely TysonSource:FreddyO.com 3 of 44
4. Halle BerrySource:FreddyO.com 4 of 44
5. Rep. Maxine Waters & Sid WilliamsSource:FreddyO.com 5 of 44
6. Viola DavisSource:FreddyO.com 6 of 44
7. Vanessa WilliamsSource:FreddyO.com 7 of 44
8. UsherSource:FreddyO.com 8 of 44
9. Loretta DevineSource:FreddyO.com 9 of 44
10. Jazmine SullivanSource:FreddyO.com 10 of 44
11. Michael Jai White and Gillian Iliana WatersSource:FreddyO.com 11 of 44
12. Terrance HowardSource:FreddyO.com 12 of 44
13. Jill ScottSource:FreddyO.com 13 of 44
14. Tiffany HaddishSource:FreddyO.com 14 of 44
15. Tika Sumpter & Nicholas JamesSource:FreddyO.com 15 of 44
16. Michelle WilliamsSource:FreddyO.com 16 of 44
17. LaLa AnthonySource:FreddyO.com 17 of 44
18. Kelly RowlandSource:FreddyO.com 18 of 44
19. Angela RyeSource:FreddyO.com 19 of 44
20. Taraji P. HensonSource:FreddyO.com 20 of 44
21. Oprah & SteadmanSource:FreddyO.com 21 of 44
22. Debbie Allen, Phylica Rashad &Source:FreddyO.com 22 of 44
23. Tamela and David MannSource:FreddyO.com 23 of 44
24.Source:FreddyO.com 24 of 44
25. Lance GrossSource:FreddyO.com 25 of 44
26. Tina Knowles LawsonSource:FreddyO.com 26 of 44
27. MaxwellSource:FreddyO.com 27 of 44
28. Tina Knowles Lawson & Richard LawsonSource:FreddyO.com 28 of 44
29. Ludacris and EudoxieSource:FreddyO.com 29 of 44
30. Kyla PrattSource:FreddyO.com 30 of 44
31.Source:FreddyO.com 31 of 44
32.Source:FreddyO.com 32 of 44
33. Michael EalySource:FreddyO.com 33 of 44
34. Sheryl Lee RalphSource:FreddyO.com 34 of 44
35. Bow WowSource:FreddyO.com 35 of 44
36.Source:FreddyO.com 36 of 44
37.Source:FreddyO.com 37 of 44
38. Colin Kaepernick & NessaSource:FreddyO.com 38 of 44
39. Patti LabelleSource:FreddyO.com 39 of 44
40.Source:FreddyO.com 40 of 44
41.Source:FreddyO.com 41 of 44
42.Source:FreddyO.com 42 of 44
43. Whoopi Goldberg & Alex MartinSource:FreddyO.com 43 of 44
44. MonicaSource:FreddyO.com 44 of 44
