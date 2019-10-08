We Get Our ‘Girlfriends’ Reunion Tonight!!!! (Kinda)

We are super excited! After getting ROBBED of a proper ending to the fantastic series Girlfriends back in 2008, we’re finally getting a reunion of Joan, Toni, Maya and Lynn. The four girlfriends will all be reunited on tonight’s episode of Black-ish.

The episode focuses on the fact that Rainbow’s youngest daughter, Diane, doesn’t identify as a feminist. Her mother calls in some “black-up” to explain Black feminism to Diane and some “well-intentioned, but misguided, white women,” according to EW.

But here’s the important question: WILL WE EVER GET GIRLFRIENDS BACK IN A MOVIE OR ANOTHER SHOW???

When asked, Tracee Ellis Ross said “Well, here’s what I’ll say. [The hashtag] #GirlfriendsNow is what we decided that we’re going to use and we’re going to try and see what happens. This is an opportunity for people to speak up for the final time and actually band together and make this happen.”

What does that mean? Are we getting a show? A movie? Something else????

“I don’t know, but I think we’re all open to the idea,” Ross says. “I would love it if it’s the right thing and that’s what I think all of us have said. If the script and the story is great and actually does justice for the eight years that we did and the characters and the women that we were…and did justice to what we came from, I think we all would be game.”

