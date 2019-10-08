CLOSE
We Get Our ‘Girlfriends’ Reunion Tonight!!!! (Kinda)

We are super excited! After getting ROBBED of a proper ending to the fantastic series Girlfriends back in 2008, we’re finally getting a reunion of Joan, Toni, Maya and Lynn. The four girlfriends will all be reunited on tonight’s episode of Black-ish.

The episode focuses on the fact that Rainbow’s youngest daughter, Diane, doesn’t identify as a feminist. Her mother calls in some “black-up” to explain Black feminism to Diane and some “well-intentioned, but misguided, white women,” according to EW.

But here’s the important question: WILL WE EVER GET GIRLFRIENDS BACK IN A MOVIE OR ANOTHER SHOW???

When asked, Tracee Ellis Ross said “Well, here’s what I’ll say. [The hashtag] #GirlfriendsNow is what we decided that we’re going to use and we’re going to try and see what happens. This is an opportunity for people to speak up for the final time and actually band together and make this happen.”

What does that mean? Are we getting a show? A movie? Something else????

“I don’t know, but I think we’re all open to the idea,” Ross says. “I would love it if it’s the right thing and that’s what I think all of us have said. If the script and the story is great and actually does justice for the eight years that we did and the characters and the women that we were…and did justice to what we came from, I think we all would be game.”

 

 

[caption id="attachment_3060657" align="alignleft" width="918"] Source: Ilya S. Savenok / Getty[/caption] Skai Jackson has been working in the business for nearly 16 years, ever since she was a baby, and that hard work has paid off. From being a Disney star on hit shows such as "Jessie" and "Bunk'd," become a hilarious meme, crafting the best and classiest clap backs on Twitter, the 17-year-old has become a cultural icon. Oh, and did we mention that she stars in Lil Nas X's newest music video? https://youtu.be/bXcSLI58-h8 Now, she's an author! Her memoir “Reach for The Skai: How To Inspire, Empower and Clapback” tells the teen's origin story of her modest beginnings from being born in the Bronx to a single mother to starting a modeling career as a baby and breaking into Hollywood as a child actress. Skai also digs deep into her own experiences with bullying and Intenet trolls, how young Black girls should never give up on their dreams and how to succeed in a world that keeps telling you no. So to celebrate this mantra of "reaching for the Skai," here are 17 times that she has elevated her fashion game:

 

